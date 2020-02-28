Burkburnett man jailed after Texas Ranger finds child pornography on laptop

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant revealed approximately 500 images of child pornography on his laptop.

James Robert Gonzales, 42, is charged with promotion and possession of child pornography. Gonzales is being held on bonds totaling $150,000. Gonzales was booked into jail Wednesday, Feb. 26 after a Texas Ranger served a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Jan Drive in Burkburnett.

The Ranger said images of explicit child pornography were found on a laptop in the home during his search.

The Ranger said during an interview at the Burkburnett Police Department, Gonzales admitted using the laptop to download approximately 75 images of child pornography.

The Ranger said a follow-up check revealed about 500 images on the laptop.

According to the Ranger, investigators had been actively seeking persons involved in the distribution of child pornography since December 2019.

The Ranger also said investigators connected to Gonzales’ internet and were able to download the images.