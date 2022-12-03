BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man was killed when he was thrown from an ATV near his home.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer, Sgt. Dan Buesing, Troopers responded to Thrift Road, near Burkburnett around 8:20 Friday night for a possible accident.

Buesing said William Thomas Shimmin, 65, was killed when he lost control of a 4-wheeler he was riding. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Woodruff.

According to Buesing, the crash is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information on this developing story.