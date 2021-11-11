Burkburnett man pleads guilty in assault of former girlfriend’s new boyfriend

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man who went into another man’s home to assault him for dating his ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty to one charge and had three other charges dismissed.

Justin Wheat was placed on eight years probation for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony.

Charges of aggravated assault, interfering with an emergency call and terroristic threats were dismissed.

On September 16, 2019, just before 1 a.m., the victim said someone began banging on his door. Later, he said he was asleep when Wheat got into his house and began beating him in the face and ribs, then began choking him.

He said he was able to push Wheat off and that Wheat told him he was mad that the victim was dating his former girlfriend, and he had hoped to catch both of them in the house so he could put a bullet in their brains.

When the victim attempted to call 911, he said Wheat crushed his phone with his boot, telling the victim “good luck” trying to talk to his girlfriend anymore.

When a police officer questioned Wheat a few days later, the officer said Wheat admitted to the allegations and said that he was just mad.