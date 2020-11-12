Burkburnett man receives probation after he pleads guilty to child abuse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls man pleads guilty and is sentenced to probation in a 2018 child abuse case.

Dustin ward was sentenced in 89th District Court Thursday to four years probation, deferred adjudication, for injury to a child.

He also received a $1,000 fine and must perform 160 hours of community service.

His probation also bars him from any contact with the victim.

Ward was charged in September of 2018 in connection with an incident on Sheridan Street in Burkburnett.

Police said Ward told them while he was trying to discipline his seven-year-old stepson a week earlier the boy “back talked” to him, so he hit him in the mouth.

They said the next day they obtained photographs of the boy’s injury from his grandfather which showed reddish groove marks from the bottom of his jaw to his left eye.

Police said they learned the boy was taken out of school for four days after the injury so no one would see the injury.

Ward had two previous charges of family violence assaults which appear to have been dismissed.