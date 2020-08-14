Burkburnett man sentenced in child indecency case

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old Burkburnett man pleads guilty to an indecency charge from 2019 and is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kristopher McCoy was arrested in June 2019 and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Police said the girl’s mother came to the police department to make a report of a sexual assault.

She said she became aware of it when McCoy came to the house unexpectedly and when her daughter saw him, she became very upset and told her he had sexually assaulted her three or four years ago.

She was unable to give an exact date but was able to put it into a time period based on what grade of school she was in.

A forensic interview with CPS was conducted, and police said the girl became uncomfortable when asked what happened, and kept looking to the floor and then the wall before saying she was sorry.

After a while, they said she told them she had been in bed one night trying to go to sleep, and McCoy was in another room with an unknown woman. She said when that woman left, McCoy came and got in her bed and began touching her in “perverted places.”

McCoy was arrested in June 2019, then filed for his $20,000 bond to be lowered, which was denied, but he was still able to get out of jail the next month.

In September he was arrested again on charges of assault of a family member and retaliation.

McCoy has additional arrests for assault and interfering with an emergency call.