BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Middle School has brought counselors on campus to help students with the unexpected death of one of their peers over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post from the school, a student was in an “unforeseen, uncontrollable accident that resulted in the loss of their life” sometime between March 3 through March 5, 2023.
It’s not clear what the nature of the accident was, and the identity of the student is not being released for the privacy of the family.
All of the Burkburnett District counselors will be at the middle school campus on Monday, March 6, for any students who need someone to talk to.
The full social media post reads as follows:
“We need to make you aware of an incident that has happened. One of our BMS students has been in an unforeseen, uncontrollable accident that has resulted in the loss of their life. At this time we are respecting the family’s privacy and not releasing the student’s name. The family wanted us to make you aware so you can prepare your middle school student that one of their classmates has passed. We will have all of our district counselors on the middle school campus tomorrow for any students who may need to speak with someone about this. More information will be released when the family determines it is best. We appreciate your respect of their wishes.”BMS Bulldogs Facebook page