BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Middle School has brought counselors on campus to help students with the unexpected death of one of their peers over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the school, a student was in an “unforeseen, uncontrollable accident that resulted in the loss of their life” sometime between March 3 through March 5, 2023.

It’s not clear what the nature of the accident was, and the identity of the student is not being released for the privacy of the family.

All of the Burkburnett District counselors will be at the middle school campus on Monday, March 6, for any students who need someone to talk to.

The full social media post reads as follows:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.