BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Middle School students and faculty held an official grand opening for their B3 Cafe Thursday morning.

B3 Cafe is a coffee shop for the school’s staff primarily run by their students.

The faculty prepares the equipment for when the students come in at 7 a.m., and then the students perform store operations, such as making the coffee, greeting the teachers or making deliveries.

The concept came from the school’s unified program where students with and without intellectual disabilities team up for projects, and Life Skills teacher Mike Stricklands believes one of the most important aspects of this project are the social skills students get to learn.

“Looking people in the eye when they’re talking to them, saying ‘Thank you,’ saying ‘You’re welcome,’ greeting them when they come through the door, so it’s been amazing to see the transformation already,” Strickland said.

“We make coffee for people who are thirsty, and then the customer gets coffee, adds sugar, honey, and then we’re done,” student Johnny Juarez said.

Strickland added that he hopes this is a starting project that could potentially expand to the high school or even a mobile food truck.