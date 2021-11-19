Burkburnett Middle Schoolers compete in 2nd Annual Unified Turkey Bowl

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Burkburnett Middle Schoolers had a Turkey Bowl of their own Friday, ahead of Thanksgiving Day football next week.

“Last year when I came to this district, I really wanted to give them that opportunity,” Burkburnett Middle School Special Education Life Skills Teacher. “And just to really feel a part of this school climate and culture.”

The atmosphere at the Burkburnett Middle School Turkey Bowl rivaled that of an NFL Thanksgiving game!

This flag football game sees special education and general education students compete with each other. And, Burkburnett ISD goes all out. A parade through halls and a run out of the Bulldog tunnel!.

“Pretty good, first time,” Akeelah Mills said.

“It was also an experience out there,” Aiyanna Gill said.

It was Aiyanna and Akeelah’s first time busting through the paper sign and then they had one thing on their mind.

“Winning,” Akeelah said.

Maybe two.

“And having fun. It’s not all about winning. It’s about having fun,” Aiyanna said.

The black and white team traded blows all day and while one team may have scored more points, everybody won.

“To know that they are an integral part of this school, everybody,” Strickland said. “One of our quotes for our district is all means all and what this game entails is everybody is apart so it’s pretty amazing.”

That all is through the Unified Champion Program with Special Olympics Texas and the Burkburnett Middle School Top Dogs. The unified leadership class that helped plan and organized the entire event!.