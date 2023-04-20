WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A $1.3 million five-year federal grant approved for the West College of Education at Midwestern State University is set to benefit some graduate students and Burkburnett ISD students.

The federal grant provides funds to train 12 clinical mental health graduate students to collaborate with the Burkburnett School District in an innovative mental health partnership.

Wendy Helmcamp, Assistant Professor of Counseling at MSU, said their goal will be to decrease behavioral referrals and increase attendance along with overall student wellness in the partnering high-need schools.

“It’s going to provide counselors in the community where kids can get the mental health support that they need because kids are struggling so much in this day and age with depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidal thoughts,” Helmcamp said. “So really, it’s going to get counselors in the schools and get kids the support that they need.”

The grant will also help the selected graduate students to get through their Master’s Degree as well as to get a modest salary during their internship year at the Burkburnett ISD schools.

Undergrad or grad students can apply to be a part of this Mental Health Services Professional Development Grants program via the link or by getting in touch with MSU.