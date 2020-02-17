Burkburnett pair allegedly steal packages while driving roommate’s Cadillac

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Burkburnett residents have been charged with stealing packages off porches, though the female suspect claims she did not know the man with her was stealing the packages and said she thought he was picking them up for the people who lived there.

Police arrested Kaleb Bost, 25, on February 1 and Emily Quinn, 24, last Friday on charges of theft of mail from less than 10 addresses.

Officers said they had reports of packages being taken off porches in January and one victim on Preston had video from a door Ring camera of a Cadillac SRX pulling up early in the afternoon, and a man getting out. Then it shows a package that had been on the porch is gone.

Police contacted a nearby business to see if they had surveillance at that time, and say two images showed the car driving south on Preston then turning around in the parking lot and driving back to the victim’s house.

Photos showed the license plate number on the Cadillac, and the male passenger was wearing the same clothing as the man in the porch camera video.

The plate came back to a Burkburnett resident who told officers the car in her driveway was hers, but that her roommate, Quinn, borrowed it all the time and drove around with Bost.

Police said they found an amazon box in the woman’s trash.

Police went back to that house last week and questioned five people because there was a stolen vehicle there.

They also asked Quinn about recent mail thefts and said she voluntarily admitted she drove bost around in her roommate’s Cadillac.

They asked her if she was driving him when he was stealing packages and said she told them she didn’t know what he was doing but assumed he was picking up personal items from homes of people he knew.

When asked if it seemed odd he was bringing back sealed boxes, she said she just wasn’t paying attention and didn’t know items he’d given her were stolen.

Bost was also charged with theft over $2,500 in Wichita Falls.

Quinn was previously convicted of a forgery involving stolen checks of a dead man and his 78-year-old widow and last month got a shoplifting charge in which police say a flesh colored bra and a dog collar were taken at walmart.