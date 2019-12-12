Burkburnett PD ‘arrest’ Grinch in time for weekend Christmas parade

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Over in Burkburnett, the city is doing everything it can to welcome the holiday season, and Wednesday, the police department put together and posted a video of its officers arresting the Grinch on its Facebook page.

Burkburnett city officials are letting everyone know that the Grinch is now in jail just before the city parade on Saturday with a free movie with hot chocolate afterward.

The video viewed more than 6,000 times in just two days shows the Grinch planning to break into the fire department to steal toys collected for kids.

Burkburnett Police Sgt. Matt McDonald, who plays the role of the tall green hairy menace, said the idea for the video came to him when brainstorming ways to engage the community.

“The kids seem to love it which is always a benefit for us,” McDonald said.

After breaking into and stealing toys from the fire department, the Grinch leaves a note promising to come back.

That’s when the city’s new police chief Fred Tillman takes a call from Santa and puts together a plan to catch the grinch in the act.

“We have to catch this guy,” Tillman said. “He’s green. Look at this smile.”

Officers then go looking around the city and just when the Grinch thinks he is going to make a getaway, police are there to arrest him.

After being searched and booked into jail, the Grinch makes his first appearance before a judge who happens to be Santa.

“The reason you’re back in my court is because you were caught stealing Christmas gifts once again,” Santa said.

Santa finds him guilty, and as punishment, he is sentenced to community service that requires him to take pictures with kids and pass out gifts during Operation Santa Claus.

“Operation Santa is a program the fire department has been doing for several years,” Burkburnett VFD Assistant Fire Chief Cory Brinkley said. “We collect toys and money donations from people all over in the community and that’s what we do to provide Christmas for all of the little kids in Burkburnett.”

This year, the fire department is gathering gifts for 225 kids. Donations can be dropped off until Dec. 17.

Firefighters will drive firetrucks throughout Burkburnett and deliver the toys to kids on Saturday, Dec. 21.

“It’s priceless, and that’s what it’s about for us and the community,” Binkley said. “Us and the police, that’s what we want. We want the kids to feel comfortable with us. I’m glad they caught the Grinch before Christmas.”