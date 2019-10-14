Burkburnett PD and FD investigate Thursdays rollover accident

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Burkburnett Police Department is investigating a rollover accident that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:40 p.m.
The accident occurred at 240 and Gilbert.
The Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the tone.
Upon arrival, a single-vehicle rollover was found.
According to Burkburnett PD, the driver struck a wild pig, overcorrected and rolled over.
The injured has been identified as Fernando Rodriguez, 31.
Rodriguez was transported by AMR to United Regional for unknown injuries.
Photo courtesy of the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.