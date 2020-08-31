Burkburnett PD investigating theft of hardware store

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Detectives with the Burkburnett Police Department are investigating a theft of two chainsaws from a local hardware store.

The incident occured Saturday, August 29 at around 1 p.m. at Ace Hardware in the 400 block of East Third Street in Burkburnett.

According to the police report, a while male walked into the store wearing a mask and grabbed two STIHL chainsaws.

According to witness testimony from the employee working at the time of the theft, the man walked up to the counter, set the chainsaws down, mumbled something incoherent to the employee, and walked out with the chainsaws.

Police have very little information, so you’re urged to contact Burkburnett detectives with any information related to this crime at (940) 569-2231.