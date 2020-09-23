Burkburnett PD shoots, kills dog after woman allegedly attacked by dog

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police officers shot and killed a dog that attacked a woman riding by a house on her bicycle.

The incident happened Wednesday, Sept. 23 at about 9 a.m. at a home in a rural area on Vaughn Road near Gresham Road, just outside Burkburnett to the northwest.

Wichita County sheriff’s deputies with the crime scene unit, Burkburnett police officers, Burkburnett Fire Department officers and animal control officers were at the scene.

An ambulance also responded, but authorities said the woman was taken to United Regional Hospital by private vehicle before the ambulance arrived.

The only details so far provided were that the woman was riding her bicycle and the dog ran up and attacked her.

Responders on scene said she was bleeding heavily, but her name and condition have not been released.

The dog appeared to be a pit bull mix and was lying in an area near the road, and another dog was also walking in the yard.

The yard had a large sign warning “beware of attack dogs.”