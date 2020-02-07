Burkburnett PD: Woman jailed after biting officer days after charged with assaulting public servant, threatening to kill mom

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Four days after she was released from jail on a charge of kicking a Burkburnett police officer and making threats to kill her mother, a Burkburnett woman is back in jail on a charge of biting a detention officer.

Krystal Gillespie, 30, is charged with assault of a public servant, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Wednesday night, officers were called to a convenience store in the 2300 block of Seymour Highway.

Police officers said Gillespie was asked to leave and refused, saying officers would have to arrest her.

Officers arrived and said she got upset and began to kick the door and thrash around as they tried to cuff her.

Once at the jail, police said Gillespie began thrashing and kicking again and bit one of the detention officers on the thumb.

She had been released Saturday after being arrested in Burkburnett and had been charged with assault of an officer, terroristic threat and resisting arrest.

Officers said her mother told them her daughter cursed at her and threatened to kill her with a knife when she went to sleep.

When an officer was putting Gillespie in cuffs, he said Gillespie kicked him.