A pet shop on East 3rd Street in Burkburnett, Texas, was raided by the Wichita County Humane Society (KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 100 animals are in the process of being seized after a warrant was served on the owner of a Burkburnett pet shop.

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Little Critters Pet Shop, located in the 200 block of East 3rd Street in Burkburnett, was raided by the Humane Society of Wichita County due to the poor conditions of the shop.

According to our crew at the scene of the raid, over 100 animals are being seized by the Animal Investigation & Response Unit on Tuesday morning, including a number of birds, snakes, rabbits, guinea pigs, and many other pocket animals.

According to Cheryl Heineken, Executive Director for the Wichita County Humane Society, the warrant was served after determining the animals in the pet shop were living in unhealthy and unsafe conditions.

Heineken said since so many animals are being seized, the Humane Society could use all the help they can get feeding and caring for them, but she asked the public to be patient in regard to calls requesting to foster these animals.

According to Heineken, more information for those wishing to offer assistance to the Humane Society will come later.

The Burkburnett pet shop currently holds a ranking of one star out of a possible five stars on Yelp.com, the lowest possible ranking a business can receive.

The most recent Yelp review was posted in 2020, claiming the animals inside the shop were in poor condition and their living spaces were overcrowded.

“The care I see is atrocious and should be considered animal abuse,” the 2020 review said.

“It was very unclean and animals were in bad condition,” a review posted in 2019 said.

Our crew is on the scene working to gather more information. Tune in to KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.