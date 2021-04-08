Burkburnett playground dedication scheduled for one of Santa’s greatest helpers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special playground dedication is set for this weekend in Burkburnett in honor of one of Santa’s greatest helpers.

Charles ‘Doug’ Green served as a civil servant with the 82nd Civil Engineering Squadron and while filling in as Santa at the BX, he’d be paid in toys that he’d take and donate to the children’s home. Green was known as Santa to Texoma children for around three decades until his death in November 2018.

In partnership with the city of Burkburnett, the Burk Chamber of Commerce is hosting the dedication and ribbon-cutting Saturday morning. It will be at Permian Park, which will be renamed in Green’s honor.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., near Burkburnett High School.