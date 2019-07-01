Burkburnett police and Texas Game Warden respond to reported reckless driving incident

UPDATE: Burkburnett police are releasing the name of the man who authorities said was found naked in a field following a manhunt Sunday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Burk police were called about a reckless driver on Daniels Road and officers said they later found a vehicle that had gone off of the road and through a barbwire fence and into some land.

According to officers they then saw a man take off running into the wooded area.

That’s when Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Game Warden were called to the scene to assist with the search, however, authorities were not able to find the man.

About three hours later, police said officers were called back to the area after dispatched received calls about a naked man running around in the area.

Once on scene Burk police arrested Dwayne Dean Matthews, 41, whose address is listed in Georgia.

He’s now in the Wichita County Jail charged with criminal mischief and evading arrest.

His bond is not set yet.

————————————–

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) Burkburnett Police detained a man Sunday evening, after a reported reckless driving incident.



According to an official on scene, the incident began around 5 p.m. Sunday. They said authorities received a call saying a man was driving recklessly near the Texoma Pipeline Burkburnett Station, possibly under the influence.

At one point, he came to a stop and then disappeared into the wooded area near the pipeline station. He was eventually found by law enforcement.

One of our crews arrived on scene around 8:20 p.m. and saw the suspect still on scene, being covered with a sheet, placed in handcuffs and receiving an IV.

It’s unclear if he was naked during the entire incident. Burkburnett Police, fire and a Texas Game Warden all responded. Burk Police told us no one was injured and more information will be available soon.