Burkburnett powerlifting team produces national-level lifters

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A powerlifting team out of Burkburnett is producing some of the strongest heavy lifters in the state. There’s even a national champion on the team.

Three team members have placed top ten in their classes at national competitions. Head trainer Lorenzo Barnes is just happy to see untapped potential in this area come together.

“I just wanna be better than who I was the day before,” national champion powerlifter Casyn Little said. “I’ve always had that mentality that I want to be the best that I can be.”

The Burkburnett Fitness Center has been around for about a decade, but the LB Strength & Fitness powerlifting team inside it has been around for almost two years and is already winning championships: like Burkburnett rising senior Casyn Little, who is a state and national champion in her class.

“Whenever I first was ranked first in the state, I was in class, and I almost cried a little bit,” Little said. “And then my national ranking happened, and then I get home from Colorado where I lifted, and I get home and I sit in my bed and I go ‘That just happened. Ok.'”

The team is led by Lorenzo Barnes, who was a champion when he helped bring Burkburnett High School to three state titles.

“Luckily just here in the area, the people in this area are really strong. They just don’t have a place to – a place to have an outlet for it,” LB Strength & Fitness Head Coach Barnes said. “And bringing powerlifting, all these people flock together and feed off each other in the gym, and we get to display that at competitions.”

The coach isn’t sitting on the sidelines either.

“I actually just got back from my national championship,” Barnes said. “I got fourth out of about a thousand people. So it was a great experience going to Daytona Beach. Had a good time and competed on a national level.”

As LB Strength grows by the year, Barnes hopes to keep expanding and give this area an outlet for strong people.

“There’s a lot more sportsmanship. No matter what, there’s always gonna be somebody there cheering you on or helping you no matter if you’re going against them or not,” Little said. “It’s really just you against yourself and your own mentality.”

LB Strength & Fitness shows off how strong Texoma is one lift at a time.

“It’s real humbling for me because this is where I’m from. I’m used to elite lifters being in the area and there’s a lot of talent in this small town,” Barnes said. “Bring them all to one gym, it’s awesome to see everyone here just having a good time. Getting stronger, getting better.”

The team is currently training to compete in the state championships in October. Barnes said he’s also looking to sign youth up.