Burkburnett senior describes “great opportunity” to be one of five in the world selected to speak with first lady

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s not every day you get a chance to talk to the first lady of the United States of America.

“I was just trying to psych myself up to get ready for it,” Burkburnett senior Connor Johnson said.

So rare in fact, Connor was just one of five chosen.

“I had a basketball game later that night but I was more nervous for the interview than the basketball game,” Johnson said.

The Military Child Education Coalition’s Global Student 2 Student program teamed up with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to speak with military-connected students, one in Germany, and four from across the U.S.

Fighting the nerves, Connor said it was a once in a lifetime experience, with memorable moments with the first lady.

“Just how nice and patient she was, cause I guess she knew how nervous we would be,” Johnson said. “But it feels like things will going to be looking the upside.”

When it came down to deciding which student would represent Burkburnett ISD, Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen said Connor stood out.

“He is what we hope our students are at Burkburnett ISD and it completely embodies that culture and that accepting component, reaches out to people, always has a smile on his face, so Connor was a natural selection for that,” Dr. Owen said.

The impact stretches far beyond one student, this helps spotlight all the good the Student 2 Student program does for military families in Texoma.

“For us to be able to promote our student 2 student program and how much we appreciate our partnership with Sheppard Air Force Base and our military-connected students and everything that the program does for them,” Dr. Owen said.

A Student 2 Student program that goes above and beyond in Burk is something they’ve extended to all new students.

Connor adds this honor speaks volumes, not only to their program and school, but the community they live in.

“It says a lot, since, if this is how our school operates then I guess as a community it operate the same way, so at a bigger level it shows how our community is, and how loving and cherishing our community is to others,” Johnson said.

Making everyone feel so at home in Burkburnett, it gets noticed by the White House.

For more information on the Student 2 Student program that helped make all of this possible, click here!