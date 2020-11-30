Burkburnett Student-2-Student parade of homes fundraiser begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The time for the special fundraiser for students and Burkburnett High School has come again.

The Student-2-Student club will be holding its annual parade of homes in a very different way this year due to COVID-19. The drive through the parade of homes will be from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.

There are 25 homes decorated in the Christmas movie theme. Students from Burkburnett High School will be in costume and act out many of the movie scenes as people drive past the display.

You do need a ticket to attend the parade of homes, but one ticket gets a carload of visitors into the vent.