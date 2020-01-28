Burkburnett student arrested after an alleged terroristic tweet against police

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett High School student was arrested Monday after police said he made threatening posts on social media against police officers.

Rowdy Wariner, 18, is charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer, a felony.

Wariner was also arrested in October of 2019 and charged with harassment.

A Burkburnett police officer said he was notified of the threat Wariner made on Twitter on Jan. 23, 2020.

The officer began investigating the threat the next day on his part time security job for Burkburnett ISD.

According to the officer, the chief of the district police department showed him a post made by a student. The post contained a conversation between an unknown student and the chief about incident involving a runaway.

The chief also showed the officer a comment that Wariner had posted saying, “Huntin the boys in blue.”

The officer noted he’d made a presentation about terroristic threats at Burkburnett High School a few months earlier due to past threats.