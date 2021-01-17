Burkburnett students support principal battling COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students from Burkburnett High School spent some of their Sunday evening uplifting their principal.

Vance Morris has been the Burkburnett principal for almost four years. He has been battling COVID-19 for about a month and was recently moved to the intensive care unit at United Regional.

To show support for their beloved principal, students, staff from Burkburnett High School and other loved ones held up signs in the United Regional parking lot and waved to Morris. Morris waved back from the window of his room. Students said they have missed their principal in the halls and wanted to show how much he means to them.

“He’s always been a positive influence in my life and I know in a lot of my friends as well. Super involved with our kids and always makes sure that everybody knows that they’re cared about. Just kind of really represents what it means to be a Bulldog,” Burkburnett student Ella Birk said.

Morris’ family said they are extremely grateful for the support that they are receiving from these students and from the community.