WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, those at Red River Best Chevy Dealers are recognizing a local educator.

Every year, they recognize the importance teachers have on our young people, and they honor those outstanding teachers.

This year’s teacher recognition went to Tina Saravane, an English teacher and librarian at I.C. Evans in Burkburnett.

Saravane was surprised by the award and said everything she does is for the kids.

“I’m surprised, I’m shocked – it’s just a wonderful thing to be, to feel appreciated,” Saravane said. “I know that teachers work so, so hard, and we put our all into it – as you can see on Cinco de Mayo, dressed up for the kids – and that’s what it’s for. It’s all for the kids.”

Not only was she honored with the recognition, she also walked away with a check for $2,500.

Congratulations to Mrs. Saravane!