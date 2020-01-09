Burkburnett teacher offers inspiration to students as an everyday hero

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett High School teacher who founded a class to teach students how to use tech in the classroom is being honored in a very special way.

To many students, C4 tech student intern coordinator Brad Avens goes above and beyond to make a connection with his students and ensure they receive an IT certification along with their diploma.

The honor given to Avens took him by surprise.

Iron Man, Batman and Superman are all everyday superheroes we know, but at Burkburnett High School, there’s a different kind of hero. He doesn’t fight crime but instead goes above and beyond for all his students.

“Being a high school student, their goal is to have their diploma, but with my class, I want them to have more, so I want them to graduate with their diploma but also a certification in IT.”

Now that hero has honored by the school district as an ‘everyday hero.’

“It was a shocker they called me, and I graciously excepted and made me feel really good,” Avens said.



Joshua Depew, a student of Avens, is working on getting two certifications and hopes to become a network administrator.

“I heard about it from a friend of mine, and then I got really interested and said ‘Hey, I can do all that,’ so I talked to him and got put inside of it and ended up loving it, and this is my third year in it now,” Depew said.

Depew said Avens being honored for ‘everyday hero’ is well deserved.

“He is very caring, and he is always trying to help us in any way he can,” Depew said. “When we are not even in here, he is here doing stuff, and when we need help, he is right there helping us.”

Even though this hero isn’t on the comic pages, his students know they can look to him because he gives all he can to his community.

The class Avens teaches has been available for four years, and last year was the first where students could receive an IT certification.

Out of the 11 students who tried for certification, all of them were certified.