Burkburnett to start utilizing interactive crime map

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police departments around Texoma are utilizing a website to help keep the public informed.

The Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map shows you reported crimes that happen in the zip code or city you select.

“We’re doing some new changes here and this is just one more tool that we’re implementing to let the public see what’s going on and it’s just another tool we can use on the streets to let them know what’s going on in their neighborhood,” Burkburnett Police Department detective Jeff Krc said.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has utilized this website in the past and sergeant Harold McClure says that there can never be enough information to the public.

“It does give the resident information on what’s going on in their community and that’s the main thing, you just want to equip with as much information that we can,” McClure said.

“It will stop the, there were five cops in my neighborhood what was going on last night? They can log in the next day and kind of see what’s going on,” Krc said.

Not only does it keep the public informed with crime updates, it also can help new residents when finding a place to live.

“A lot of the time what we’ll get is individuals wanting to move to this area and so they are trying to make a good, informed decision on where to live,” McClure said.

As Burkburnett PD get’s the interaction with the website off the ground, being able to see what is going on in surrounding towns can be a huge help to police departments.

“Just to provide a transparency to the city and citizens but it also provides the transparency to the closer agencies, so they can kind of see what’s going on here and help us work together as a team to kind of work these problems out,” Krc said.

So next time you need to know what’s going on in your neighborhood… You’re just one click away.