Burkburnett VFD hand-delivers toys to more than 200 children

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 200 Burkburnett kids got a special knock on their doors Saturday morning.

On the other side were Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department personnel holding bags of toys.

It’s the Operation Santa Claus mission that can’t be done solo.

Wives, husbands and children of VFD officials hand-deliver each gift after months of fundraising and preparation.

The children greeted Santa Claus in the form of firemen, county officials, and families.

“It just helps out a lot, I mean I try doing what I can but it just helps out a lot and everything for the kids,” Operation Santa Claus recipient’s mother Katrina Feeley said.

Feeley’s son Kasey is going to have to wait until Christmas to see what goodies the fire department brought.

Firetrucks and trailers full of toys made their way through the city, with four groups hitting four different routes.

“Today’s been a great day, we’re getting to get out and deliver the toys to the kids,” Burkburnett VFD Assistant Fire Chief Cory Brinkley said. “That’s the best part and that’s what makes it priceless is seeing the kids’ face and seeing them light up that they’re getting something extra for Christmas this year.”

The more than 20-year tradition has made thousands of Burkburnett children smile, but it takes a lot of planning and raising money to get to this point.

“We start normally in October, end of October, we get the application port ready and then we start accepting applications, we do fun runs, we do motorcycle runs to collect money and we appreciate all the support we get from those guys and then different organizations donate,” Brinkley said.

They spend about $10,000 each year for the gift-giving event.

While the delivery process is a quick one, the folks on the other side of the door are surely grateful.

“Thank you very much, we appreciate it,” Feeley said.

An appreciation the ‘Santas’ feel at each door they knock on, but for them, it’s about the feeling once the bags go from their hands to someone else’s.

The toy surprises aren’t over yet, parents can be on the lookout for a Facebook live from the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Dept. account.

They’ll go live from different locations Sunday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 22.

Once the kids figure out where they are, they can pick out a gift for themselves.