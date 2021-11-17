Burkburnett woman arrested after failing to report finding her uncle’s body

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman faces the unusual charge of tampering with evidence, by failure to report human remains.

Meghan Wise was booked into Wichita County jail on the charge on Tuesday.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor and states that a person is guilty if they observe a human corpse under circumstances in which a reasonable person would believe an offense had been committed and fails to report the corpse to law enforcement.

A Burkburnett police detective was notified of a deceased person with suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of Avenue F on September 26.

Police say the body was discovered in the rear of the residence where Wise lived.

They say Wise told them she was told the day before by a man that there was a person behind her residence who did not look well.

She said this made her so upset that she didn’t go to check until the next day and realized it was her uncle and he was deceased and lying next to a shopping cart.

She said she got scared and didn’t know what to do and “took off.”

The deceased person was 54 and had many arrests and was last released from jail on August 4.