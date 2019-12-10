Burkburnett woman arrested after newborn tests positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After her baby tested positive for meth right after birth, a Burkburnett woman is charged with child endangerment.

Jessie Delossantos, 30, was booked into jail yesterday and is no longer on the jail roster.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

CPS made a referral on October 27 to the Burkburnett Police Department that Delossantos had tested positive for meth and had given birth to a girl.

On November 13, results of tests done on the baby right after birth showed she also tested positive for meth.

Delosantos has two previous arrests for drug possession and a conviction for possession of prohibited items in jail, plus several violations of probation and parole.