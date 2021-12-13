Burkburnett woman arrested for alleged sexual abuse of young girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed on a $100,000 bond after police say she confessed to performing sexual acts on a girl, from the age of 3 to 13.

Casey Lynn Roberts was booked into jail Monday for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Police say the victim was interviewed at Patsy’s House Advocacy Center on November 9.

Authorities say the victim could give details of three of the sexual acts.

Burkburnett police say Roberts agreed to a noncustodial interview on December 8 and that she confessed to performing sexual acts over a period of 10 years. Roberts was arrested the next day and booked into the Clay County jail before being booked into Wichita County.