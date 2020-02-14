Burkburnett woman arrested for allegedly stealing mail

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Burkburnett woman who was placed on five years probation last November for forgery of a 78-year-old woman and was arrested in January on a charge of stealing a bra and dog collar at Walmart, was arrested again Friday for theft of mail in Burkburnett.

Emily Quinn, 24, has not had her bond set on her latest arrest and details of the mail thefts are unavailable.

The forgery sentence involved more than $2,500 of forged checks of an elderly woman that were cashed or deposited by Quinn at different banks.

In January, she was arrested after the Walmart on Lawrence road said she and two men were shoplifting, and Quinn took a nude-colored bra and a dog collar.

Security officers said the trio would meet in different areas of the store to rip open packages before concealing items and repeating the process.