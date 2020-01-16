Burkburnett woman charged after attempting to assault officer

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is charged with assault of a police officer after allegedly kicking him as he tried to put her in handcuffs.

Krystal Gillespie, 30, is charged with the assault, as well as terroristic threat and resisting arrest.

Burkburnett police responded to a home on west fifth Monday to investigate an argument.

They said Gillespie’s mother told them Gillespie came home and began yelling and cursing at her for no reason then began to threaten to physically harm her and even kill her with a knife when she went to sleep.

Gillespie’s mother told officers she recently had surgery and feared for her life because she would not be able to defend herself.

Police officers said Gillespie’s sister confirmed the threats, too.

Officers told Gillespie she was under arrest and said that’s when she began to curse at them and even kicked one officer several times in the leg.