WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 56-year-old Burkburnett woman died Sunday night after colliding with another vehicle and being thrown from her motorcycle.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Iowa Park Road on Sunday, March 20 around 8 p.m. to investigate a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was Susan Driskill, 56, of Burkburnett.

Officers discovered a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Iowa Park Road when a Chevy Trailblazer pulled out of the parking lot of the Dollar Saver located on the corner of North Beverly and Iowa Park Road.

The motorcycle struck the Trailblazer causing Driskell to be thrown from the motorcycle. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Driskill was transported to the United Regional for treatment, where she was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the Trailblazer was not injured.

The WFPD Accident Investigations section is investigating this incident.

