Burkburnett woman gifted car and $1000 by local auto repair shop

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman will no longer have to stress out about finding a way to work after being gifted a car and $1000.

Wayne Methvin has given away over a dozen cars over the years to people he said really need them.

“When I find someone that really stands out to me, I work with Grace Ministries, and Interfaith Ministries and private investigators and police departments to make sure I’m giving the car to a person who’s getting a hand up and not a handout,” said Methvin.

Methvin said that someone nominated Alana Barboza for the car on his website and that before today she had no reliable transportation to and from the Boys and Girls Club where she works.

“We do pick-ups around Burkburnett and Wichita Falls that they donate and I thought that’s what we were on our way here to do and I had no idea,” said Barboza. “I had absolutely no idea.”

Methvin said he found the 2001 Ford Taurus broken down on a lot and replaced the motor, battery and power steering pump.

After fixing the car, Methvin said he went around Burkburnett and collected donations to par the title and insurance on the vehicle.

Wayne’s Auto Repair also celebrated it’s one year anniversary of being open Tuesday.