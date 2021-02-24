Burkburnett woman hoping to get cards, donations for her 100th birthday

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Mildred Howard of Burkburnett will turn 100 years-old on Monday, March 1 and her birthday wish is to get as many birthday cards as possible.

Howard said she also wants to use her birthday to get donations to the Senior Citizen’s Activity Center of Burkburnett and the Burkburnett Meals on Wheels.

As of this past Monday, she has received 33 birthday cards along with donations from California, Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado and Wisconsin

If you want to help her birthday wish come true, you can do so by sending a card to the address listed below: