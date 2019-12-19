Burkburnett woman indicted for exploitation of elderly woman after taking over $20,000

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is indicted for the exploitation of an elderly Burkburnett woman after police say she took more than $20,000 from an 84-year-old woman recuperating from a broken hip.

Cynthia Lynn Black, 46, was arrested in February 2019 with a $10,000 bond on the charge.

Police began investigating after a report by an adult protective services investigator.

According to the investigation, the 84-year-old suffered a hip fracture and moved into a rehab living center in Burkburnett.

Burkburnett police officers said she paid Black to run errands and make purchases for her and would give Black signed blank checks.

Officers said in December 2017, Black began making unauthorized purchases with the checks.

A review by a Protective Services investigator showed more than $21,000 of questionable charges in a four-month period.

Police officers also said Black changed the victim’s mailing address, so the bank statements would go to Black’s address.