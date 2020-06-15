Burkburnett woman jailed for running over boyfriend after fight

A woman is jailed for allegedly backing into her boyfriend and knocking him over the car as he was packing up his belongings to leave.

Amber Robbins is jailed on a $10,000 bond of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

The Burkburnett Police were called out to an argument on Riley road Sunday June 13, and were told a man had been hit by a car and threatened with a gun. Police said they found the alleged victim with injuries indicating he’d been hit by a car and also evidence on the car.

The alleged victim told officers that they’d been arguing and Robbins had punched him so he began gathering his belongings to leave, he said when he bent behind the car to get some items from the trunk Robbins got in the car and backed up.

He stated he jumped onto the trunk and was rolled over the top onto the hood of the vehicle and then the ground. The man had cuts and scratches and suffered a swollen neck.

Officers said Robbins told them her boyfriend had kicked her in the stomach but Robbins showed no sign of injury. Robbins said she was trying to leave when she backed up into her boyfriend and after he went over the top of the car she drove down the street. When asked if she drove off after running into him authorities stated Robbins told them “I guess I just wanted to hurt him”.

Jail records show Robbins was also arrested in March for a terroristic threat in Burkburnett but there is no case record in the system.