Burkburnett woman pleads guilty to charge of exploitation of elderly

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman pleads guilty to a charge of exploitation of the elderly in which an 84-year-old woman was taken advantage of while she was recuperating from a broken hip.

Cynthia Black, 46, was given a five-year deferred sentence of probation.

She was charged in 2019 after an adult protective services investigator alerted police officers to possible theft and fraud.

Police officers said the victim had moved into a rehab facility in Burkburnett and Black agreed to do shopping and other errands for her.

They said Black began making unauthorized purchases using the victim’s signed, blank checks.

Investigators said they found more than $21,000 of questionable charges in one four month period.

The victim said when Black brought her items she had asked for, they had the price tags removed and Black would not show her the receipts.

Police said Black also changed the victim’s mailing address so the bank statements would go to Black’s address.