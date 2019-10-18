Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Breaking News
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman pleads guilty to child abandonment and endangerment for an incident in February in which police found a two-year-old boy in pajamas wandering around a neighborhood.

Dawn Marie Probst was sentenced to four years probation Friday morning.

Police said a resident reported a little boy dressed only in pajamas, walking around at the intersection of Amherst and Arthur in Burkburnett just before 9:30 a.m. when officers with the Burkburnett Police Department arrived, they could not find the boy’s parents or guardians so the child was taken to the police station.

Neighbors in the area were unable to identifiy the child and police went door to door until they located a parent or guardian.

