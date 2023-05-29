Devon Rae Johnson was charged with retaliation of an officer. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman demands to be arrested and police grant her wish, not for the assault they were called to investigate, but for retaliation of an officer.

Burkburnett officers were dispatched to a trailer park on Sheppard Road on Saturday afternoon, May 27 on an assault report.

They said the suspect in the assault, Devon Rae Johnson, was sitting on the porch steps when they arrived and said Johnson told an officer she recognized him from a previous call and that things were terrible and demanded he arrest her for verbally assaulting her mother and throwing things. She said if he did not arrest her she would hit him, then repeated the threat in a louder tone.

After affirming she understood her rights, she was taken to jail.