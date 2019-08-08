Burkburnett youth lead ministry half way toward goal of 1,000 hours of community service

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — On June 5, the Middle School youth of the First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett created a new ministry named ANGELS.

Their goal- to have a mission orientated program that would allow them to make an impact in their community.

As of August 4, Carl J Alfert, Communications and Discipleship, from First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett, said they have completed over 500 hours of community service including cleaning, repairing, general labor, and beautification projects.

They have a goal of reaching 1000 hours before Christmas.

He says this group is entirely youth lead with adults acting only as facilitators.