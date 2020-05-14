Burlington to reopen May 15

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Burlington located at 3910 Call Field Rd will re-open their store in Wichita Falls, TX on Friday, May 15.
The safety and well-being of customers and associates remains the retailer’s top priority.
Re-opened stores will reflect the recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and other applicable federal, state and local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.
Safety measures include
- Wider check-out lanes
- One-way entrances and exits throughout the store
- Cart Wipes
- Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart
- Frequently cleaning high-touch areas
- Associates will be screened before returning to work, wear face coverings while in the store, and be provided gloves
Burlington will also have an unprecedented sale marking 50% off everything in the store.
“We have been looking forward to safely re-opening our store locations and providing extraordinary values on our wide assortment of merchandise to area residents,” CEO of Burlington Stores Michael O’Sullivan said. “These are challenging times for all of us and the need for value is greater than ever. We look forward to welcoming our customers and associates back into our stores.”