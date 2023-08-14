WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss a burn ban for Wichita County after over 20,000 acres burned in wildfires in August.

A burn ban has been implemented in Wichita County that will be effective for 90 days.

The burn ban places a prohibition on outdoor burning for unincorporated areas of the county.

Residents exempt from the burn ban are personal and professional welders following guidelines set by the commission. Also, exempt are residents doing activities authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Equality for Public Health and Safety.

Before this week, the drought index did meet the threshold that would make it easier for the county to place a burn ban however, when the stats were released Monday, the drought level was now at the threshold, making it easier to enact a burn ban.

The burn ban will be in effect for 90 days, if an extension is needed the county will need to meet and vote again.