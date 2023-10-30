WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Commissioners met Monday morning with one key item on the agenda: lifting the burn ban.

The court voted in August to put the 90-day burn ban in place due to drought conditions. County Judge Jim Johnson said after talking to county residents and local firefighters, the commissioner’s court voted to lift the ban and said the recent rains helped with their decision.

“We’ve got good wet soil, which is going to make it really hard for anything to flare up and pop up, and by getting all the recent rain recently, we aren’t going to have fires pop up and start,” Johnson said. “If we do, they really don’t have any fuel to take and go anywhere, which is why we felt safe to go ahead and lift the burn ban.”

Johnson said although it is the commissioner’s decision to make, they considered the drought index to determine the potential for forest fires. They contacted the local volunteer fire department, and fire departments before lifting the ban.