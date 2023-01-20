MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Montague County Commissioners Court has ordered that all outdoor burning is banned in the county for 90 days.

The order was adopted on Friday, January 20, 2023, and signed by Montague County Judge Kevin Benton. This follows an emergency burn ban that was issued on January 11, 2023, and expired after 7 days.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health, including firefighting training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining, and harvesting of agricultural crops. Welding is also allowed with restrictions.

Outdoor cooking is allowed with the following restrictions:

The cooking device is propane or natural gas and has a complete set and full enclosure that is utilized at all times

The cooking device is wood or charcoal, has a complete and full enclosure, and vegetation or combustible materials or debris for a 5-foot radius are cleared.

Violation of the burn ban will be a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

The full burn ban can be found below:

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.