Burn Shop makes move to downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another business is being added to the long list of businesses calling downtown Wichita Falls home. The Burn Shop specializes custom sign making along with custom grills and grates.

On any given day, people find Keith Wineinger and his staff hard at work burning holes through metal for others to burn coals on. Keith Wineinger is the owner of The Burn Shop, and he and his wife made a really big move.

“We are standing in our new 7,500 square foot facility, we purchased it last fall and we’ve been renovating on it,” Wineinger said.

That’s a big difference from Wineinger’s old location holding roughly 800 square feet allowing him to produce way more signs and grills.

“We’ll be able to work so much more efficiently just being able to move around and not have to move five things to do the next step so we’re really looking forward to it,” Wineinger said.

Work has also picked up during the pandemic, Wineinger said.

“People have been spending a whole lot more time, and I think what has happened is, everybody is getting reinvested with staying at home and cooking at home,” Wineinger said.

Co-owner Ivonne Wineinger said downtown was a must when it came to choosing a location.

“We chose downtown because there is a great community of businesses here. Downtown is a place where we can grow and based on our products and our goals and the vision that we have, this was the right place for us,” Wineinger said.

The Wineinger’s said it’s just a matter of time before they are completely finished and are able to open up shop, providing downtown with a tradition that runs through just about every Texans blood, barbecuing.

The new space will also allow the Wineinger’s to have a retail space and showroom. They add the move wouldn’t have been possible without help from Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Chamber of Commerce.