Burned body found in vehicle in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials confirmed Tuesday a burned body was found in a vehicle north of Bellevue in Clay County.

Clay County Justice of the Peace John Swenson confirmed a burned body was found in a vehicle just north of Bellevue along FM 1288 and Shoemaker Road.

He said he could only confirm where the body was found and that it is his belief the probable cause of death is homicide, though that has not officially been confirmed.

Our newsroom has reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office several times for more information or comment on the situation with no response.

No further information is available at this time.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.