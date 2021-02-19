Burst pipes cause headache for businesses and facilities

Many homeowners, as well as facilities across Texoma, are in the midst of damage control after frozen pipes burst. causing flooding and damage.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many homeowners, as well as facilities across Texoma, are in the midst of damage control after frozen pipes burst, causing flooding and damage.

The owner of Service Master of Wichita Falls said at Vernon College for example most of the front portion of the facility needs repairs.

“The sad part of it is we wish we could help everybody immediately but unfortunately we can’t,” Service Master owner Michael Albert said.

Albert said the company has depleted resources locally and regionally responding to floods in the area following the historic winter storm many Texans are now trying to recover from.

“We’ve responded to a large number of large facility losses 40, 50, 100 square foot facilities that just like the Vernon College where we are at currently they had a pipe bust, flooded it was unattended so it ran for a little while,” Albert said.

Albert said a specialty crew was brought in to help manage these losses so the local crew can focus on homeowners.

“Sometimes unfortunately we have to prioritize and priority always refers to and goes to our medical facilities so they can continue to see patients and help people,” Albert said.

Facilities like the Clinics of North Texas.

“Clinics of North Texas priority was to be open to serve their customers so we are operating a nighttime crew there to allow them to operate in the daytime,” Albert said. “Here in this facility, our main priority is getting students back into classes next week so we have to make sure that this environment is safe for them as well.”

“We did a whole bunch of cleaning and dehydration and stuff on Monday night during the night and throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday, we opened the clinic back up and saw patients on Thursday,” Clinics of North Texas Pediatric Specialist Kenneth Sultemeier said. “So what some physicians have done, they’ve decided to go ahead and add some afternoons like for instance add some clinics to make up for those patients that lost appointments on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Albert shows us how he and his crews have been testing for moisture and said homeowners can do the same.

“Yesterday this had 100 percent moisture content, six inches high on the wall, you can’t see the visible, some of the signs to look for separating on the baseboards as you see here the water will delaminate the glue and we check approximately six inches it’s still wet,” Albert said.

Albert advises residents to know where their water shut off is before in case their pipes do burst so they can avoid flood and damage.

Albert believes it will take a few months to complete the Vernon College project.

Sultemeier said they hope repairs can begin at the Clinics of North Texas next week.