Business booms for Downtown WF Development despite pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With bars and other local businesses closing up shop due to the pandemic, it may seem like not much is going on in downtown Wichita Falls, but that’s only what folks see on the surface.

Below the surface and behind the scenes, officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development have been hard at work talking with new business owners looking to set up shop in the downtown area.

Over the past few years, downtown has been rapidly growing whether its a new restaurant opening or a new boutique or even new apartments. More and more business owners are looking to call downtown home for their businesses despite the pandemic.

“People are looking for opportunity; they’re looking for something positive to come out of this,” Downtown WF Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said. “There’s so much opportunity, and there was so much momentum in downtown, and I think seeing the strength of these businesses coming together. It’s still a good time in this district.”

Schmader said although things have slowed down throughout the entire nation, Schmader and her staff have been busier than ever.

“Our calls have continued to come in and part of the exciting part is the calls coming in are no longer just local investors,” Schmader said. “We’re seeing a lot of out of town investors as well so, they’re still seeing Wichita Falls and more importantly downtown as an opportunity to invest those dollars.”

With one of those investors being Iron Horse Co-owner John Dickenson, who just recently purchased the old McIntosh building at 620 Ohio Ave. Dickenson said its important to preserve as much of downtown as possible.

“I’ve been doing these buildings for a long time and I think it’s important to save what can be saved and there’s so much of it that’s gone already,” Dickenson said.

As the city slowly gets back to operating, as usual, Schmader and her team will continue to work in the shadows bringing more businesses to the downtown area, and in turn, bringing more and more dollars into our local economy.