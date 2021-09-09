Business lending a helping hand on Texoma Gives Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are several Texoma businesses that are lending a helping hand to non-profits during Texoma Gives.

Below you will find a list of businesses you can go to support during Texoma Gives

Healthy’s Downtown is supporting Christ Counseling Ministry from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can drop by to visit with staff and board members, make their donation, and have some tea or a healthy shake or parfait.

is supporting from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can drop by to visit with staff and board members, make their donation, and have some tea or a healthy shake or parfait. Child Care Partners is hosting a barefoot lego challenge at 11:14 a.m. at Menchies and from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Catch.

is hosting a barefoot lego challenge at 11:14 a.m. at and from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Chica D’s Coffee Truck is supporting Hospice of Wichita Falls from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. The will They will be there to serve staff coffee and waffles to kick-off Texoma Gives.

is supporting from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. The will They will be there to serve staff coffee and waffles to kick-off Texoma Gives. United Market Street is supporting Texas Pit Crew from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. United Market Street will be handing out suckers and have a donation box available for those who would like to donate cash. Texas Pit Crew’s adoption book will also be out for those interested in adopting.

is supporting from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. United Market Street will be handing out suckers and have a donation box available for those who would like to donate cash. Texas Pit Crew’s adoption book will also be out for those interested in adopting. Gypsy Kit is supporting WF Symphony League from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

is supporting from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Steak N Shake is supporting Southern Grit Advocacy from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. They will have Pick up safety rules bookmarks and ID kits for children.

is supporting from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. They will have Pick up safety rules bookmarks and ID kits for children. First Christian Church is supporting Hands to Hands at 11:30 a.m. by hosting a board meeting

is supporting at 11:30 a.m. by hosting a board meeting H & R Block in Bowie and United Supermarket in Graham is supporting Affirming Texas Families will be handing out information about Affirming Texas Families Services and promoting Texoma Gives to all of the people going past and hopefully stopping.

and is supporting will be handing out information about Affirming Texas Families Services and promoting Texoma Gives to all of the people going past and hopefully stopping. Odd Duck Coffee is supporting Boy Scouts NW TX Council from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Everyone who donates will recieve 10% off their order.

is supporting from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Everyone who donates will recieve 10% off their order. Olney Community Library will host a food auction on Facebook beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until about 8 p.m.

will host a food auction on Facebook beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until about 8 p.m. Olney Senior Cub Center has several events during Texoma Gives. From 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. they will have coffee and donuts, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. they will have lunch, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. they will host a domino tournament and end the night with a raffle drawing at 9:30 p.m.

has several events during Texoma Gives. From 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. they will have coffee and donuts, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. they will have lunch, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. they will host a domino tournament and end the night with a raffle drawing at 9:30 p.m. Collective Coffee is supporting Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra donate to Texoma gives and recieve a free drip coffee and enjoy live music by our talented jazz musicians.

is supporting donate to Texoma gives and recieve a free drip coffee and enjoy live music by our talented jazz musicians. Nothing Bundt Cakes is supporting Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative with free bundty cakes, raffles and more.

To see a full list of organizations you can donate to during Texoma Gives click here.